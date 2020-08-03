Monday morning forecast August 3rd

Local Forecast

Temperatures will remain above average through Monday night. The valleys will see temperatures in the 90s to 100s. Paso Robles will remain in the triple digits at 103 degrees. The coast will see temperatures in the 70s to 80s.

Clouds will return overnight and stay through the morning. Temperatures will cool down through Thursday with increasing overnight clouds and fog. Fog will hug the coastline, but extend into the valleys at night. Temperatures will sink to below average into the weekend.

Expect some locally gusty winds through Santa Barbara County until Tuesday night, reaching 45 to 50 mph around Gaviota. Strong wind gusts will increase risk of fire.