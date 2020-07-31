Friday evening forecast July 31st

Local Forecast

Strong high pressure aloft and locally gusty northwest winds will result in hot and dry conditions away from the coast through at least Saturday. There will be a risk of heat-related illnesses and elevated fire weather concerns during this time. A cooling trend is expected Sunday that will continue through next week with below normal high temperatures by Tuesday and extensive night and morning low clouds and fog.



Temperatures inland heating up Friday with high 90s and 100s in the valleys but much cooler closer to the coast where temps mostly stayed in the 60s and 70s as water temps remain unusually chilly for this time of year. Northerly gradients increasing across the western portion of the forecast area which will lead to another round of gusty winds in the Gaviota/Refugio areas where a wind advisory is in effect until 3AM Saturday. Some breezes but below advisory levels expected elsewhere in Santa Barbara County. Main issue is the fire weather concerns due to very hot temps and low humidities. Places that get some wind may experience brief critical conditions, though not long enough for red flag warnings.

Saturday highs will be above average with mostly sunny skies. Inland areas in the triple digits, coastal cities ranging from mid 70s for our northern beaches and 80s for southern beaches.

Better and more widespread cooling next week as onshore flow strengthens and pulls that cooler maritime air inland. High pressure will start weakening Tuesday as a trough moves into the Pacific northwest. This will continue the cooling trend through the week with temperatures dipping below normal Tuesday and even more so by Thursday and Friday. The marine layer will be extensive and likely spread well into the valleys each night with slow clearing at the beaches