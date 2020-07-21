Tuesday evening forecast July 21st

Local Forecast

Cooler temperatures and more extensive night and morning low clouds and fog are expected through Friday with some gusty afternoon winds across interior sections. For the weekend and early next week, a gradual warming trend is expected.

A weak low will move across Central California Wednesday/Thursday with broad cyclonic flow lingering on Friday. Near the surface, moderate onshore flow is forecast to continue.

Forecast-wise, just typical July weather on tap for the area with the upper low passing across the state tonight through Thursday. Expect morning clouds and fog and mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be below average with 60s to mid 70s for beaches, and upper 70s to low 80s inland.

As for winds, moderate onshore gradients will remain in place through the period. So, will continue to expect some gusty southwesterly winds each afternoon/evening across interior sections with speeds likely to remain below advisory levels. However with dry conditions above the marine inversion, the gusty winds will result in continued elevated fire weather conditions across interior sections.

As for temperatures, only minor day-to-day changes are anticipated. There will be some slight cooling on Wednesday than near persistent temperatures on Thursday. By Friday, temperatures will begin to warm a few degrees, especially interior sections.