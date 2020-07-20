Monday evening forecast July 20th

Local Forecast

Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal through Tuesday. An upper low will bring significant cooling to the region Wednesday and Thursday, with widespread night through morning low clouds, fog and possibly drizzle in coastal and valley areas. Gradual warming is expected Friday through the weekend.

Gusty winds for us Monday night along the Santa Barbara South Coast and Mountains where a wind advisory is in effect. Northerly winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 55 mph through 3AM Tuesday.

Tuesday will start with a deep marine layer, especially along the Central Coast where dense fog may create a visibility issue. Highs on Tuesday will be similar to today along the Central Coast and Ventura County in the low 70s, along the Santa Barbara South Coast in the upper 70s, and inland areas in the 80s.

Upper level closed low pressure system is expected to approach the California Coast on Tuesday, this will bring us cooler weather for our Wednesday and Thursday and much more cloud cover.

More sun and warmer temperatures back in the forecast for the weekend.