Sunday Evening Forecast July 19th

Local Forecast

Another beautiful quiet weather day across the entire region. Coastal fog retreated for the most part to allow for plenty of sunshine for just about everyone. Temperatures stayed on the cool to mild side near the beaches with much warmer readings farther inland. No watches or weather related advisories are in effect other than poor air quality for portions of the Central Valley as wild fires burn in the Sierra Foothills. Some of that could drift in to our region on Monday, otherwise look for another beautiful day!.

High pressure continues to dominate much of the Southwest which is very typical for this time of year. Inland areas remain very warm while coastal fog stays right along the coast for much of the time. The high will gradually retreat east over the next few days and that will allow for more sea breeze and ocean air to push inland. Cooler weather is expected widespread through much of next week with a slight warming trend by the weekend. We could see a moderate Sundowner over the next couple of evenings for the Santa Barbara South Coast. That would be canyon and mountain winds that may warrant the issuance of an advisory, we will update as needed. Look for fog and low clouds each day slowly burning off and leaving us with seasonal temperatures in the 60's and 70's near the coast and 80's and 90's farther inland. The Monsoon, which means change in wind, is starting to rear its head to our east and some tropical clouds could drift overhead by the end of next week. One final note, Comet Neowise is showing up in the north western sky over the next few nights. An awesome sight, especially with binoculars or a telescope. It sits pretty low in the sky and if you look just to the right of where the Sun sets or right below the Big Dipper, you will likely see it!



