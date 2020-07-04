Saturday Evening Forecast July 4th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

The holiday turned out to be beautiful as expected. The marine layer, while weakened by high pressure to our southeast, did linger along portions of the coastline. The affect is the usual big swing in from coast to inland areas with regard to temperatures. Plenty of 90's and even right at the century mark for some valley locations while the beaches stayed mostly in the 70's. In addition, a decent mid range Southern Hemisphere swell kicked in to gear and a High Surf Advisory is in effect for portions of the south facing coastline through mid Monday. Strong high pressure has set up shop just to our southeast and that's producing mostly above average temperatures for all areas. The only exception is for some coastal areas where the marine layer fog continues to linger. We are expecting this pattern to hold through Sunday and in to early next week. High pressure will weaken and shift back east for the second half of the upcoming work week. This will bring in more fog and cooler temperatures. Then, as is very normal for this time of year, high pressure will rebuild and bring back another warming trend as we head in to next weekend!