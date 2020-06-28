Sunday Evening Forecast June 28th

Local Forecast

(SHAWN)

**Wind Advisory for portions of San Luis Obispo County through 3 am Monday

June continues to deliver very seasonal and even cooler than normal weather to our region. More fog is expected for the overnight and in to Monday and we could even see a little late night or early morning drizzle. Look for temperatures on Monday to remain cool near the coast and warmer inland. That means highs in the 60's and low 70's on the sand to mid and upper 70's farther inland.

As we work our way toward July, the weather pattern is holding steady with a very strong onshore flow in place. A storm to our north will push east and south which will just keep the west to northwest flow going. We could even see a sprinkle or at least drizzle for early Sunday and early Monday as the clouds thicken up. Temperatures will stay cool to mild for most areas. By late Monday cool air will rush in behind the storm system and that might actually help to break up the fog just enough to warm a few areas. However, the onshore flow is expected to hold firm right through much of next week. By the weekend, we should see a little less of the cloud cover and slight warming in most areas. This means that Fourth of July is looking nice and mostly seasonal!