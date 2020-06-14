Sunday Evening Forecast June 14th

Local Forecast

We are keeping a very close eye on the weather conditions in and around the Drum Fire which is near Buellton. Fortunately winds are light to moderate with warm temperatures. Could see a little boost in wind speeds from the north through the early to mid evening as light Sundowner effect kicks in to gear. Again, the weather is reasonable with regard to the fire and it's nowhere near as windy as yesterday.

The entire region enjoyed another gorgeous day with less wind and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures warmed for a few of us while repeating what we saw on Saturday for the rest. Look for a mild overnight with light winds and maybe a few patchy clouds right along the coast.

For Monday, look a few clouds along the coast otherwise mostly sunny skies and another beautiful day!

As we have seen so often this late Spring, late season storms keep pouring in to the Pacific Northwest. This has kept rainfall well to our north and we see just the tail end wind. The onshore flow will continue through the next several days. Expect warmer temperatures through about Tuesday and then a gradual cool down with more marine layer clouds as we head toward next weekend. Saturday is the official start of Summer and things should be very uneventful weather wise. Just morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and mild to warm temperatures for all areas.