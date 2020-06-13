Saturday Evening Forecast June 13th

Local Forecast

Breezy and beautiful today as another late season storm rolls in to areas well to our north. The wind is prompting the National Weather Service to issue Wind advisories for some areas. The Central Coast will see an advisory for north winds through this evening. The South Coast of Santa Barbara will see the winds blowing through the late night and in to early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday look to warm for most areas with little or no fog expected. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. For inland areas, expect temperatures in the 80's.

As we have seen so often this late Spring, late season storms keep pouring in to the Pacific Northwest. This has kept rainfall well to our north and we see just the tail end wind. The onshore flow will continue through the next several days. Expect warmer temperatures through about mid week and then a gradual cool down as we head toward next weekend. Saturday is the official start of Summer and things should be very uneventful weather wise. Just morning fog giving way to afternoon sunshine and mild to warm temperatures for all areas.