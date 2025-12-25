Next round of significant rain Christmas, drying weekend

Merry Christmas and happy Thursday! Expect the next round of heavy rainfall to begin in San Luis Obispo near breakfast time and the major wall of rain to travel down through Ventura County by the evening. This system will be the second atmospheric river, bringing a deluge of rainfall and adding to a messy commute. Most areas will add another another inch or two of rainfall, while high terrain will add quite a bit more. We may have another round of Flash Flood Warnings issued as the ground is exceptionally saturated and rainfall rates could be close to an inch per hour. Winds will gust near 50mph+ in most beach areas and may cause downed trees and power lines. It is advised to stay home as mudslides are a large possibility. Most watches, warnings and advisories are set to expire Thursday evening. Marine waters stay hazardous into the weekend, plan accordingly.

Damp weather continues Friday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and move quickly. This will bring downpours, strong winds and the possibility of hail. When thunder roars, go indoors. These showers will leave a smaller impact compared to the earlier atmospheric rivers. Temperatures begin to rise a degree or two

We begin to dry into the weekend, but this drying trend doesn't last for long. Into the first few days of the New Year more rainfall is in the forecast. More information to come.