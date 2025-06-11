Tracking the winds and heat Wednesday, warming further this weekend

Clouds reorganize along the coastline Wednesday morning. Overcast skies and a few areas of fog develop, causing a hazardous commute. Low clouds and the marine layer vanish by midday and another perfect beach day will shape up. Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and triple digits inland. Winds restrengthen and sundowners appear yet again, however no Wind Advisory is in place currently. With a few days of heat ahead, the concern for wildfires safety arise. Sweltering heat, dry fire fuels, gusty winds and low humidity all will be primed for fire ignition and growth. Be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Overnight lows fall into the 50s and 60s.

June gloom will greet us Thursday morning. Some areas clear fast while others may struggle to clear. Expect another rinse and repeat day of sweltering heat inland and modest heat by the coast. Blustery winds will crank up once again and bring hazards when it comes to your commute. Winds may also bring the concern for fires as dry fuels could easily ignite and spread. The heat will aid in fire growth along with diminishing humidity. Highs rise into triple digits inland and 70s and 80s near the coastline.

Cloudy skies prevail Friday and into the weekend. The clearing pattern will be rather fast for most areas and temperatures rise quickly. As tropical storms move along the Baja, expect some additional moisture and mid to high level clouds to appear in the forecast. It may be a muggy but hot weekend ahead, high pressure builds over Arizona and brings the heat. Expect triple digits inland and 70s to 80s near the beaches.