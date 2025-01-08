Day two of destructive winds Wednesday, fire weather concerns into the weekend

Multiple fires have erupted up in Southern California due to strong and damaging Santa Ana winds. Day two of extreme weather expected Wednesday. Wind gusts near 80mph were recorded in high terrain yesterday and more widespread damaging winds are projected through the week. There is the concern for increase fire danger with winds, warm temperatures and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in place for portions of the Central Coast through 4pm but could be extended after reviewing conditions. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory continue for south facing beaches and Ventura County through 6pm. Mountain wave activity ramped up yesterday and will continue to be a problem and a tough thing to forecast. Downed trees, power outages, rough sea conditions will continue and if you have plans to head south of Camarillo, it is imperative that you keep and eye on the forecast. Winds will be strong enough further south of Malibu that high profile vehicles and mobile homes could topple over. These are life threatening conditions in Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service is Advising to stay indoors and avoid windows! Ventura is on the edge of these conditions, while not life threatening it is imperative to heed these warnings. Models show that winds begin to lighten by Wednesday evening, while they will lighten slightly, it may not be enough to end the concern. High temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average and will aid in fire weather concerns. Expect upper 60s and 70s. Some ways to stay safe: park away from trees, fill up generators, adjust travel plans, stay away from trees and windows.

It will be a dry and windy Thursday morning. While winds will still be dangerous, they will be lighter than the previous days. Downed trees and power lines could cause driving hazards and fire weather concerns remain. This is an important day to keep an eye on the forecast, as watches and warnings may be extended or cancelled.

Some modeling shows wind will pick back up Friday, but there is still some uncertainty in the numbers and impacts. It is important to note that more moderate Santa Ana winds arrive next week, looking to arise around Tuesday and Wednesday. Fire safety is extremely important during these times. Expect temperatures to cool into the 60s this weekend and warming right back up with the next round of winds.