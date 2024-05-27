A foggy Memorial Day morning, tracking a warm week

Dense fog developed early Memorial Day morning. You'll want to utilize low beams as you head out the door. There will be areas of dense fog along the US 101, so if you plan to travel early in the morning, you will want to allow for some extra time to make it to your destination. Most fog and clouds should clear by midday if not by the early evening. It will be a great evening to grill, a picnic in the park and to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s near the beaches and 80s inland.

The warming trend continues Tuesday. Due to warm air aloft, we will see more dense fog to start the morning. Clearing may be slow and sunny skies prevail by the evening. Highs will be within a degree or two of the previous day and we will be right around seasonal averages.

Wednesday will be foggy and cool to start. Cloud begin to decrease by the middle of the day and temperatures warm up. Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the workweek with temperatures a few degrees above average. By Thursday, high pressure moves out of the region meaning less morning fog in Santa Barbara. We should see quicker and better clearing Thursday throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be mild and back into the 60s and 70s near the beaches while the interior warms into the 80s.