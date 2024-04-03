A warm and sunny Wednesday, rain and cooler temperatures are around the corner

Wednesday will be the last nice, warm and dry day before another cold and active weather pattern arrives. Morning temperatures will not be too cold and will heat up rather rapidly. Very dense fog developed overnight and will cause hazardous driving conditions for the first part of the morning. Highs will only be a degree or two below Tuesday as onshore flow increases. Expect to see upper 60s and lower 70s! Any clouds that did develop overnight will clear beautifully and the entire area will see bright and mostly sunny skies by the middle of the day.

A cold low pressure system brings a weak cold front on Thursday. This means that temperatures will tumble, anywhere from 5-15 degrees! Max temperatures will warm into the 60s and you will likely need an extra layer. Since this storm is very cold, it does not have the dynamics to produce too much rain. The heaviest rainfall will be overnight into Friday morning but most of the area will see less than a half of an inch. Skies stay mostly cloudy and winds will be just below advisory levels. Snow levels will drop of resort levels and higher terrain will see some moderate snowfall.

Friday will be drizzly and the coolest day of the workweek. The cold upper level low will inhibit temperatures from breaking past 60 degrees, most of the area will sit in the middle 50s. By the afternoon, skies will clear slightly and showers taper off. Saturday will be calm, dry and skies will turn mostly sunny. Temperatures throughout the weekend will still be well below average, but will warm back into the lower 60s. Highs continue to rebound into Monday and Tuesday and a calmer weather pattern appears into next week.