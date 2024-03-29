Heavy rain and strong winds begin Friday, a wet and cool pattern sticks around through Easter

Our next impactful storm system will arrive by midday Friday. At times, heavier downpours will occur, possible roadway flooding and strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire Central Coast, low lying roadways and flood prone areas will likely start ponding. This potent area of low pressure will spin off the coast of San Francisco creating the perfect unstable environment for strong widespread rain and strong winds. A High Wind Warning was issued for San Luis Obispo where winds could gust up to 50mph. Multiple Wind Advisories are in effect and Santa Barbara could see gusts near 50mph. Temperatures will cool off and most of the area will be in the lower 60s. Grab a jacket and an umbrella as you head out the door. Most models show the heaviest rain overnight into Saturday morning, with rainfall rates trending around a quarter to half of an inch per hour.

A 90% chance of rain extends into breakfast time Saturday morning. We will see a slight decrease in showers and even cloud cover, for a brief period, before the activity ramps back by the middle of the day. Thunderstorms are possible and with the cold center of this storm we could see hail development within a storm cell. There is a lot of rotation and wind shear, meaning a slight chance for waterspouts and small tornados. Mudslides will occur, possible downed trees and power lines will be something to look out for as well. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Easter Sunday will be soggy, windy and cool. Widespread and fast moving showers continue and will start to fade into isolated lighter rain by the evening. The Easter bunny might need an umbrella and a jacket too! Low pressure will be over LA county by Monday into Tuesday and rain will dissipate. By Wednesday temperatures will rebound and skies will be clear. Thursday will cool off, clouds will increase and another possibility of rain arrives by the weekend.