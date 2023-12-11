Temperatures warm well above average Monday

Offshore winds and dry air sweep over Southern California Monday, keeping morning temperatures on the cooler side but warming high temperatures up 6-12 degrees above average. Expect to see highs in the upper 60s and 70s and a rather pleasant day in store. Middle to high level clouds arrive and will and skies stay partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be on the cooler side, some areas inland and up north will drop to near freezing.

With cold overnight lows Monday, expect to need a jacket Tuesday morning! High pressure and dry air continues to dominate the region. High temperatures will cool off a few degrees, most of the Central Coast will be back up into the 60s and closer to average. Winds stay calm, and the day will be rather mundane.

Our next round of Santa Ana winds are back Wednesday. Luckily they will not be nearly as strong or damaging as the ones experienced this previous weekend, but they will still warm temperatures and dry out the air. This will be a moderate wind event, so expect to see the National Weather Service issuing watches, warnings and advisories. Of course with the recent fire, fire weather concerns will be heightened, and it will be imperative to practice fire safety. Winds die down by Thursday afternoon and then minimal day to day difference until the weekend, where moisture increases and our next chancew of rain is possible. The First Alert Weather Center will continue monitoring this!