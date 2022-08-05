It will continue to warm up as we head into Fiesta weekend

Temperatures will have slight changes this weekend, but that also means it will be above average all weekend long as well. We will be getting a break from the monsoonal action, so a much clearer and drier weekend is in store.

Saturday is the start of clearing conditions, mostly more inland than the coast, but it will clear out much quicker by the water. That's good news for those attending El Desfile De Los Niños -- warm but clear conditions in sight. It will be the perfect weekend for festivities, as long as sunscreen is nearby. Learn more about Old Spanish days at the event website.

As we move south into Ventura County, the Ventura County Fair is also in full swing after starting earlier this week. Expect some cooler conditions with highs in the 70s, so maybe bring a light jacket if you plan on sitting back and enjoying some fair foods. You can find all your fair info here.