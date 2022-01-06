Cooler weather returns

After a warm Thursday, more clouds will move in tonight and hang around for the first part of your Friday. This is the result of a ridge of high pressure breaking down over the region as a trough makes its way through northern California.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day on Friday, and we may see a few sprinkles in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Looking to the weekend, we’ll see a small pop up ridge move into the area with temperatures warming up a bit into the low to mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite a slight return to offshore flow, temperatures will be a tad below normal for the first part of next week with a gradual warming trend taking shape.