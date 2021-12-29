Wednesday evening forecast Dec. 29

Another rainy day is hitting all across the central coast.

The storm system will move through the area into Thursday bringing rain, some strong wind gusts, and mountain snow depending on your elevation. The good news for those who have seen enough of the wet conditions is dry weather is on the way starting on Friday and into the holiday weekend. Those dry conditions will not last long, however, as more precipitation is possible early next week.

While there seems to be good amounts of precipitation across the region, the total accumulation is not as much. Rain has spread into eastern Santa Barbara County and continue to move down into Los Angeles County by tonight. San Luis Obispo County saw majority of its rainfall earlier today, but expect lingering sprinkles for the remainder of today with some stronger chances later tonight in northern SLO County.

Numbers are not large with rainfall but consistent. However, those amounts will increase down in LA and Ventura counties by possibly reaching two inches in several hours. Because of that, there is a flash flood warning in LA County for tonight and into tomorrow.

As for snow, there is still more on the way for higher elevations like 5500 to 6000 feet tonight. Winds are still around 40 to 60 mph gusts.