Thursday evening forecast October 21st

As onshore flow strengthens temperatures are cooling down 5 to 10 degrees into Friday, with daytime highs in the 60s to 70s. A slight chance of very light showers will be possible along northern San Luis Obispo County into Friday morning, otherwise staying dry. The first significant storm of the season will arrive late Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of moderate to heavy rain. The storm will prompt minor flooding, gusty winds and cooler temperatures across. Temperatures will then warm from Tuesday through the remainder of the week, with much more sunshine.

A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect across the Central Coast and Ventura County through Saturday night. High surf will range 10 to 14 FT. along the Central Coast and 6 to 9 FT. along the South Coast. Plus winds will pick up late Friday, prompting gusts between 40 to 50 mph along Santa Barbara County. Stronger winds possible by late Saturday but overall staying dry.

By Sunday night the first storm arrives along northern San Luis Obispo County, with rainfall persisting further down south into Monday morning. The highest totals of rain is expected along northwest San Luis Obispo County with 2-3 inches possible along the foothills. Amounts lessen along the Central and South Coast but most areas can expect at least 0.25" of rain into Monday. Minor mud and debris flow will be possible along the Alisal burn scar, prompting a flood advisory level event. The First Alert Weather Center will continue to keep a close eye on storm as it inches closer.