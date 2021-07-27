Tuesday evening forecast July 27th

Weather

Expect dry and warm conditions through Thursday along with, night to morning clouds along the coastal areas. There is a chance of monsoonal moisture for Friday and Saturday, prompting more clouds and muggy conditions. By Sunday warm and dry conditions return to our area and this pattern will likely remain through early next week.

Due to a ridge of high pressure centered in the middle of the country, temperatures will remain above average through the week. While moderate onshore flow will increase northerly offshore flow for a few nights.

This week expect morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Low level clouds and areas of fog will remain along the coast but not as likely across coastal valleys. This will bring coastal temperatures to the 60s and 70s, valleys will warm in the 80s to 90s.

Winds will become stronger across southern Santa Barbara County for the next few nights. At this time sundowners do not look too strong or widespread. Although Wednesday and Thursday night wind gusts up to 40 mph could be possible along Gaviota.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Friday but expect warming to return by the end of the weekend.