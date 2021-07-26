Monday evening forecast July 26

Weather

Expect a slight chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon along the Ventura County mountains. Daytime highs will warm above average and remain this way through the rest of the week. Coastal areas will likely reach the 60s to 70s, while inland areas warm in the 80s to 90s.

A weak disturbance will continue to bring instability into Tuesday. Despite the clouds clearing away to sunshine there is still a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms along areas south of Ventura County. Although most areas can expect to remain sunny and about 5 degrees above average. Also expect most areas away from the coastline to warm 5 to 10 degrees from today.

At upper levels a ridge of high pressure centered in the middle of the county will continue to build and influence our pattern. Onshore flow will remain with areas of night to morning cloud cover then sunshine. The pattern will likely remain this way for the next coming days prompting mostly sunny days and warm highs.

The ridge will weaken slightly into the weekend allowing for cooler temperatures into Saturday.