Thursday evening forecast March 18th

Weather

A weak system will bring light rain showers to areas north of Point Conception tonight through Friday. Then the band of moisture could possibly continue to bring light showers across the Ventura County mountains until Saturday. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will return through the weekend at times. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend, with further warming through midweek as daytime highs warm above average.

The weak storm will likely bring the most amount of rain to northern San Luis Obispo County, with up to 0.50" possible. The remainder of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties could expected less than 0.25" in rainfall. The bulk of the rain could be expected to pass overnight and then shifting further south through Friday. Southern Santa Barbara and Ventura County could see a few sprinkles otherwise staying relatively dry.

A cold air mass will bring cooling across the region, with temperatures staying below average this weekend. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will also be possible, with the potential for advisories across southern Santa Barbara County. Most of region will be dry by Saturday but Ventura County could wake up to some low level clouds and possible drizzle then clearing into the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build in the eastern Pacific proving a gradual warming trend through mid-week. By Wednesday most locations likely to warm above average, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.