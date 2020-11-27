Friday evening forecast November 27

Weather

As the Santa Ana wind event diminished into Friday morning a nice quiet weather pattern could be expected through the weekend. An upper ridge will continue to build through Saturday with a few degrees of warming. This will allow daytime highs to be above average. Overall the pattern of chilly mornings and pleasant daytime highs will persists through next week.

Daytime highs will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s along the Central Coast, with low to mid 70s along the South Coast. Conditions will remain mostly clear aside from some potential for frost overnight. Due to chilly overnight lows a Frost Advisory will be in effect from Friday at 2 AM until Saturday at 9 AM along San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. The Ojai valley will be under a Freeze Warning with overnight lows expected to range from 29 to 32 degrees.

Offshore flow will weaken a tad from Sunday night through Tuesday with the potential for slightly cooler temperatures. This could bring some low level clouds but overall sunshine will prevail through the week. Stronger offshore trends return midweek with more sunshine and warmer conditions.