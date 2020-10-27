Tuesday evening forecast October 27th

Weather

A warming trend will continue through the week along with weak offshore flow. While overnight lows will be cool through at least Thursday, especially across the interior valleys. A more significant warming trend is expected over the weekend and through early next week as offshore flow strengthens.

As the ridge of high pressure nudged closer to western California coastal and interior valleys warmed into Tuesday. With most locations slightly above average. Coastal areas could remain steady for much of this week with daytime highs in the 60s to 70s. Further warming is possible inland before temperatures level off by the end of the week. Inland locations and mountains expected to warm in the upper 70s to 80s.

Looking ahead, we may favor weak onshore trends along the Central Coast by Friday morning. This will allow for some morning fog and low level clouds. However, with an upper ridge moving into the weekend conditions will quickly clear through early next week. As the ridge weakens a cooling trend will begin next Tuesday but temperatures will likely remain 5 to 10 degrees above average.