Thursday evening forecast October 15th

Due to an upper level high and offshore trends clear skies, hot temperatures and gusty winds, will impact most of the area until Friday. Strong northeast wind gusts could amplify our fire weather conditions from Friday morning into the afternoon. Some relief could be expected over the weekend with a cooling trend through early next week.

The Heat Advisory remains in effect for portions of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties through Friday at 5 PM. Daytime highs along the coast still have the potential to reach the 90s with downslope warming at times. Interior valleys and mountains also well above average by 15 to 20 degrees as highs reach the 90s to 100s.

Extreme fire danger will be likely along the Ventura County mountains. As winds become stronger a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for higher elevations from Friday at 3 A.M. until 6 P.M. Gusty Santa Ana winds from 35 to 45 mph will be possible, with potential for rapid fire growth.

A much needed cooling trend begins on Saturday with a stronger onshore flow into Sunday morning. This will bring more low level clouds and areas of fog. As the cooling pattern persists we could also expect near average temperatures by Tuesday.