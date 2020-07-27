Monday morning forecast July 27th

Weather

Temperatures will warm gradually each day prompting hot conditions across the interior valleys. Due to a moderate onshore flow the coastline will remain slightly below average through mid-week. Expect night to morning clouds with areas of patchy followed by, afternoon sunshine.

Daytime highs will warm an additional 1 to 3 degrees on Monday. Highs along the Central Coast in the 60s, 70s, South Coast in the low to mid 70s. Interior valleys in the 80s, 90s.

Wednesday will bring some changes again as conditions will cool down. An upper low across the Pacific Northwest will nudge the ridge of high pressure allowing a pause in the warming trend. This will bring 2 to 4 degrees of cooling across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura County.

The warming will return on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Due to offshore trends clearing will be quicker with more sunshine along the coast. Temperatures will soar bringing triple digit heat across several valleys.