Thomas Cole

Why are you running for office?

Peace Parents, Borders and Economy. These are issues that people care about most, yet our current representatives in congress and other positions ignore the people. Instead they are bought off by big donors, and follow orders from DC or Sacramento. The people’s will is being ignored, their being treated like cattle and manipulated.

What makes you qualified for this position?

A cub scout that believed in fairness would be better than a Marxist with a masters degree in government.

What are the two hardest issues facing the candidate who wins the office you are running for?

1)Inflation/Government Waste Stopping government from spending money it does not have is a major priority. With America’s fiat money system, the government makes backroom deals with the big banks, to print money, pay itself, buy off voters and then put all that debt onto the people for later repayment. But it never stops and never gets repaid. I’ve written books of the central bank scam and that’s what it is, a scam, a fraud on the people. The end result is our national decline into inflation, loss of monetary value, loss of manufacturing and the loss of America’s base is for real wealth. With the petroleum dollar now over, and BRICKS forming the USA must developed a more stable monetary policy. We can’t just print money and expect the world to jump. They won’t be doing that anymore. Instead the USA must use our existing intellectual and creative capital to help our own nation, our own people, back into creating real wealth, for housing, education, energy production, environmental stewardship. All American attributes.



2) And secondly a topic for reform is the endless wars America is led into by the DC insiders working with the banks and war industries. Just funding the carnage in Ukraine has cost voters in our district $460,000,000 dollars in debt. That’s $1,200 per voter. And to accomplish what? The death of 800,000 young people in Eastern Europe. That is $250,000 of USA cash spent, to kill one young person in Ukraine… Yes you read that correctly. A quarter million dollars to kill one person in Ukraine, in a useless war. In Congress Cole will not vote for any proxy war, anywhere, anytime.

How do you plan to address the issue of inflation and its impacts on your constituents if elected?

First the government must stop spending on foreign wars and cut other wasteful, useless government spending. Then we must revive our home industries, including the energy sector because the main component of inflation is the high cost of energy. We are foolish to cut energy production at home because then we import energy from the Saudi’s, where there are almost zero environmental protections. In the 1960’s government cost around 12% of the economy, today it’s taking 28% of every dollar. And politicians want to increase that number. It’s too much already. The private economy is where actual wealth is created. Government can never create wealth, it’s job is to provide infrastructure, provide national border protection, law and order so that the private sector can be unleashed to create jobs, for the citizens living in our country, not provide help for other nations. Call it America First.

What major crime issues do you plan to address if elected and how?

1) Election integrity is an area fraught with crime. First thing is legislate that in Federal elections there shall be one day voting, one day counting, one ballot with a barcode and a wet signature that shall remain on that ballot for verification and validation.



2) Congress shall have US citizens only, and no dual citizens, and only born in the USA citizens shall serve. Excluding service, diplomats and travelers. Because it is a crime to have elected leaders in our federal government that do not have a solid understanding and allegiance to America and our culture and way of life. We are the envy of the world and we should strive to keep it that way. If America is allowed to be infiltrated and degraded from within, there is no where else in this world to go.

How do you plan to address the issue of housing if elected?

The State has mandated that counties and cities build to meet the growing needs of California’s population. That is not a Federal issue. What is a Federal issue is the open borders. In just the last three years the current administration and our local Congress members have allowed, encouraged, funded and flown in over ten to fifteen million illegal and homeless immigrants. It is no worker ther is a housing shortage when our current government brings in 24,000 new homeless , unemployed, unskilled and broke people from around the world, to our district. That’s what 10 million means when divided into our 435 US Congressional districts. So where do these 24,000 people go? Did we build 24,000 new apartments for them, no. Are there 24,000 new jobs for them? No. So why are the borders wide open if we are having severe housing shortages? Well. That is what happens when America has an open border policy. The flooding masses do not move to Montecito, They spread out to the rest of our districts and the cost of taking care of them all is born by regular working people.

What do you hope to accomplish in your first year in office if elected?

Produce legislation on 1) Federal ballot integrity. 2) Safe secure borders and orderly controlled immigration policy. 3) Improve our monetary policy, stop the fiat dollar printing. 4) Tie the dollar to real wealth, silver, gold, stocks, government land, anything real and not subject to manipulation. 5) Stop the proxy wars. Big savings here. 6 Cut US aid to foreign nations and belligerent nations. America comes First. 7) Consider the possibility of Doctor and nurse run and owned private hospitals and clinics where the government says no lawsuits. To create healthcare with half the cost and twice the innovation.8) Consider ways to manage our national forests like pre cutting, and pre burning lands to limit fires, and protect lives and property with local automated protective systems and better building materials for these forest location buildings. 8) A Federal ban on gender surgeries, gender altering drugs for children. And Federal funds withdrawn for schools that insist on DEI, CRT,m and other divisive and race based education systems for their students and staff. The Feds do not run education in the states, but we can agree to not support child mutilation and divisive indoctrination.

What actions do you plan to take to reduce political divide?