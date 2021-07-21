Wednesday evening forecast July 21st

Video

A pleasant and quiet forecast is expected through the week, as high pressure remains over the four corner states. Temperatures will likely remain near average along the coastal and valley areas. Due to a persistent marine layer we could expect some night to morning cloud cover and areas of fog.

As far as the winds conditions will be breezy to gusty at times. A Wind Advisory will remain across southern Santa Barbara coastal and mountain areas through Thursday at 3 AM. North winds will range 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds could be expected from Refugio and pushing westward.

Due to an onshore flow pattern temperatures will cool slightly each day through Saturday. Then expect a gradual warming trend from Sunday into Monday. As temperatures warms conditions are expected to be near or slightly below average