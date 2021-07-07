New truck dealership brings dozens of jobs to Santa Maria

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new truck dealership is open in Santa Maria.

The Central Coast Truck Center located at 1400 West Stowell Road opened on Tuesday.

The stand-alone state-of-the-art dealership sells new trucks, used trucks, parts snd service.

Managers with the dealership hope to serve the needs of the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo communities.

Managers hope to hire 75 employees, factory-trained technicians, parts people, and sales.

They say the business will bring new technologies into the area, more alternate fuel vehicles, and electric fuel vehicles.

The dealership will be the largest of its kind in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties region.

It will also help extend the reach of the company to a wide geographic area around much of California.

The company is based out of Fresno and is currently operating in eight

locations with some 600 employees.