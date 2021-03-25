Thursday evening forecast March 25th

Video

A deep marine layer brought plenty of clouds, with a chance of drizzle or light showers remaining through Thursday night. Gusty winds will also impact the region through tonight, with west to southwest winds at times. Warming is expected over the weekend, with daytime highs reaching above average conditions into next week.

Light showers and areas of drizzle remained near the Central Coast on Thursday. This brought some light accumulation, with areas falling under 0.10". Daytime highs cooled significantly ranging in the mid to upper 50s, with most locations staying below average.

Cloudy skies and areas of fog could follow into Friday morning, but expect clearing through the afternoon. A trough will sweep across the area pushing southeast into the afternoon, this will then prompt breezy northerly winds along the south coast. Stronger winds will help clear any cloud cover and prompt warming ahead.

Due to a ridge of high pressure building along the west coast, warming will continue through the weekend, with many warming above average. Along the Central Coast highs are likely to reach the upper 60s to low 70s, while the South Coast could reach the low to mid 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine along with light offshore flow.