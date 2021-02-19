Friday evening forecast February 19th

Video

Skies will remain mostly clear, with breezy to gusty northerly winds at times. Expect gusty northwest winds on Saturday with winds shifting northeast into Sunday and Monday. A dry and warmer weather pattern will begin on Sunday and continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will then begin to cool through Friday, with the occasional breezy to gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County coastal areas through Saturday night. North to northeast winds will range 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will then be issued for Santa Barbara County mountains from Saturday morning until Saturday night.

Due to a cold air advection temperatures will cool on Saturday, with most areas in the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday temperatures bump right back to the upper 60s to low 70s. As an upper level ridge continues to settle into California conditions will be dry and warm through Tuesday. This will prompt above average temperatures and reduced relative humidity.