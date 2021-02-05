Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors urge community not to gather in large groups for Super Bowl

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While football goers are excited for the Super Bowl this weekend, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are urging people not gather in large groups for the big game.

While restaurants are preparing for outdoor dining, many local residents are planning to gather at home for the big game.

During this weekend's activities, doctors are encouraging people not to share food with others, and to keep gatherings with just your immediate house hold members.

After almost every holiday since the pandemic started in 2020, doctors say they saw a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the following weeks.