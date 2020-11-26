Thursday evening forecast November 26

Video

Dry conditions and breezy to gusty winds will persists through Saturday. This will keep mostly clear skies with slightly warmer temperatures into the weekend. Daytime highs for Thanksgiving Day will be in the mid to upper 60s. While overnight lows remain chilly in the 40s along the coast and 30s inland.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will peak Thursday night over Ventura County bringing elevated to critical fire weather. Due to strong winds and dry fuels a Wind Advisory will remain in effect over Ventura County through Friday at 3 PM. Northeast winds will range between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. A High Wind Watch will be in effect across the Ventura County mountains through Friday afternoon, with gusts up to 60 mph. Plus a Red Flag Warning in effect until Friday evening with relative humidity's expected to drop below 20%.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend with many in the low to mid 70s including the coastal areas and interior valleys. This will allow for above average temperatures and dry conditions. An increase in cloud cover arrives Sunday nights into Monday with more low level clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.