Thursday morning forecast August 13th

Video

Cloudy skies and muggy weather will be in store for Thursday. Due to the remnants of what once was tropical storm Elida, moisture and clouds will usher in from the south. This could bring light showers during the morning with a slight chance for afternoon and evening mountain thunderstorms.

The heat is on for Friday and through early next week. As a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate Southwestern, California. This will allow temperatures to soar in the 90s to 100s across the interior valleys. While the coastline remains above average but not nearly as hot. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the 60s to upper 70s. South Coast warming in the 70s to upper 80s.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect across the interior valleys and mountains from Friday morning until Monday evening. Conditions across the mountains and valleys could reach 96 to 108°. The Santa Ynez valley and Solvang will be under a Heat Advisory as temperatures could be between 92 to 104°.