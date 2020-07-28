Tuesday morning forecast July 28th

Video

Daytime temperatures along coast are slightly below normal, but will heat up to above average by the weekend. The marine layer is low and may cause dense fog on the coast. Fog and low clouds will burn off throughout the day, but remain close to shore. There will be little to no wind.

The interior valleys will reach much higher temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s. Expect a pleasant week and a hot weekend with the hottest conditions on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will soar by the end of the work week with many local areas reaching triple digit heat. With dry, hot weather, there is a greater chance of fire.

Early mornings will remain in the 60's on the coast and in the 50's in the valleys.By late Sunday and into Monday, it will start to cool back down to average on the coast. However, the valleys will remain fairly hot.