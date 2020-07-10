Friday morning forecast July 10th

Video

Despite offshore trends many areas still woke up to cloudy skies on Friday. A warming trend is on tap through Sunday with above average conditions. Temperatures will soar in the 90s to 100s across the interior valleys. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for interior San Luis Obispo County from Saturday at 11 AM until Sunday at 8 PM.

Low level clouds and areas of patchy fog will gradually clear on Friday for the majority of the coastal areas. Daytime highs along the Central Coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, South Coast 70s to 80s, Interior valleys 90s to 100s.

A strong ridge of high pressure centered in between Arizona and New Mexico will shift westward with further warming across Southwestern, California. Peak heat could be expected Saturday and Sunday across the coastal and inland areas as temperatures will trend above average by 6 to 12 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure will break on Monday, allowing for an onshore flow to increase. This activity will also allow for the marine layer to strengthen and bring an increase in cloud cover along with cooler temperatures next week.