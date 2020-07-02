Thursday morning forecast July 2nd

Video

An onshore flow will bring low level clouds across the coastal and inland locations on Thursday. After waking up to a blanket of clouds, inland areas could expect more afternoon sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. A more significant warming trend will begin on Friday and through the Fouth of July weekend.

Cloudy skies could clear quicker along the interior valleys due to a weaker onshore flow. Coastal areas will still struggle to clear with some beaches likely to remain overcast on Thursday. Daytime highs along the coast will remain consistent in the upper 60s to low 70s. Slight warming could be expected across the interior valleys reaching the mid to upper 70s.

As a ridge of high pressure begins to build on Friday a warming trend will initiate and continue through the weekend. Due a weaker onshore flow most areas could experience 2 to 8 degrees of warming. With exception to San Luis Obispo interior valleys where they could warm 10 to 15 degrees.

Beach Hazards are expected across the Central and South Coast from Friday afternoon through Sunday. Elevated surf is possible with high tide 6 to 9 FT. Due to these conditions there is an increase risk to ocean drowning. Water temperature will range 60-62 degrees. With the strongest currents expected for south-southwest facing beaches.

Fourth of July Weekend forecast:

Saturday- Coast will warm in the upper 70s to low 80s. Inland areas will warm in the mid 80s tow low 90s.

Sunday- Coast will warm in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Inland areas will warm in the 80s, 90s to 100s for areas near, Paso Robles.