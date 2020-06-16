Tuesday morning forecast June 16th

Video

More coastal clouds and areas of fog greeted the Central and South Coast on Tuesday. This activity will allow temperatures to cool down an additional 3 to 6 degrees along the South Coast with the Central Coast looking at an 8 degree difference. Daytime highs along the coast in the 60s to 70s, while interior valleys warm in the 70s to 80s.

Low clouds and fog will gradually clear away each day through Thursday. Along with gusty to breezy winds expected to impact the mountains and deserts. Northwest winds will be breezy between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The strongest winds are expected near the Santa Ynez range.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build from Wednesday into Thursday along Nevada and allow for the offshore flow to increase. Due to this activity the Central Coast will warm. Winds will also get stronger with limited amount of clouds. While the South Coast will observe very little change into the weekend.