Vandenberg Fast Facts
All the fact and information included were sourced directly from the Vandenberg Space Force Base Website
- Vandenberg was originally established as the Camp Cooke U.S. Army garrison in August of 1941. The installation was used for Army tank, infantry, and artillery training during World War II, and again during the Korean War.
- The first missile launch from Vandenberg AFB was a Thor Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile launched on 16 December 1958
- On 14 May 2021, Vandenberg Air Force Base was renamed to Vandenberg Space Force Base. Four months later, LANDSAT 9 launched on 27 September 2021 from Space Launch Complex 3E, making it the 2,000th launch from Vandenberg.
Many different types of rockets have launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, including:
- Falcon 9: SpaceX's reusable rocket that first launched from Vandenberg in 2013. SpaceX leases two pads at Space Launch Complex 4 (SLC-4) to launch and land Falcon 9 rockets.
- Atlas: Launched from Vandenberg from 1963 to 2005.
- Titan: Launched from Vandenberg from 1966 to 1969 and from 1990 to 1991.
- Space Shuttle: Launched from Vandenberg from 1972 to 1989.
- Athena: Launched from Vandenberg from 1994 to 1999.
- Delta IV: Launched from Vandenberg from 1999 to 2022.
- Minuteman III: An intercontinental ballistic missile that was launched from Vandenberg in 2018 and 2024.