Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB Monday evening

By
today at 2:27 pm
Published 3:49 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 27 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for launch Monday evening between 6:10 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. local time.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love Your drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below, courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms across the local region during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at launch time.

This will be the 20th mission for the assigned Falcon 9 booster which previously launched the following missions: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, NROL-48, and ten prior Starlink launches.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

