Crews are responding to a vegetation fire north of Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams are responding to a vegetation fire at the northern reaches of Vandenberg Space Force Base along Orion Road and south of Casmalia Thursday.

According to a spokesperson on behalf of Vandenberg Space Force Base, the base has initiated a mutual aid request for the fire in the northern portions of the base with no evacuations of personnel in effect.

A plume of smoke can be seen from nearby Highway 1 and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has provided assets to assist in the response at the federally-managed lands.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.