Vandenberg Middle School searched by deputies after report of shots fired; No injuries or threat found

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies have confirmed there are not threats or injuries at Vandenberg Middle School after a report of shots fired was received Tuesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, several schools in the area initiated a "protective action" on their respective campuses and the Lompoc Unified School District confirmed messages about the actions have been sent to parents.

A family assistance center has been set up at Timber Lane and Katsura Street for parents and guardians of students at Vandenberg Middle School shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Your News Channel reported Monday that Vandenberg Space Force Base would be conducting active shooter training drills during the week and the Sheriff's Office admit they are working to confirm if the two are related.

Below is a press release from Vandenberg Space Force Base about their planned active shooter training:

Space Launch Delta 30 will conduct a routine semi-annual active-shooter base exercise Nov. 19-20. This exercise will focus on the installation’s ability to respond to an Emergency Management crisis. Individuals on and off-base may see and hear Base-wide announcements, emergency vehicles, temporary street closures, potential lockdown procedures and Force Protection Conditions Level changes. Due to the active shooter exercise, the Base Exchange will be limited to only one entry point at the main entrance. Expect activity at this location. All activity will be in response to this exercise scenario. Expect intermittent traffic delays may occur at all Vandenberg Space Force Base gates.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.