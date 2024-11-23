Space X targeting Saturday for next Falcon 9 rocket launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is targeting Saturday, Nov. 23 for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:26 p.m. PT, beginning a four hour launch window.

A live cast of the mission began about five minutes before liftoff on Space X's website and social media page.

Backup launch opportunities will be available starting Sunday.

This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship following stage separation, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

