More wind and critical fire concerns ahead, Sunday Jan 12th forecast

Aside from the very ominous haze and drifting smoke, more sunshine and cloudless skies once again. Our latest offshore wind will develop and continue through the night with gusty conditions expected widespread. Santa Lucias will be felt for the Central Coast with wind speeds up to and even above 30 mph possible. For Ventura County and Southern California, the Santa Anas could gust up to and above 45 mph in the most wind prone areas. Wind Advisories and related extreme fire concerns are posted widespread with a big emphasis in Ventura County. Much of the watches, advisories and warnings will stay in play through a good chunk of the upcoming new work week. Cold air is also pushing south, which helps to support the strong offshore flow winds. However, in windless areas where compressional heating from the winds is absent, very chilly overnight lows could occur for Sunday. Look for afternoon temperatures to warm in to the 60's in most areas.

Looking ahead, this seemingly endless weather pattern is not showing much in the way of any significant changes. Typically, December and January are the most offshore wind prone months. The problem this year is that we haven't seen any real rainfall and these wind events keep lining right up. Yet another offshore wind event will develop by early Monday and sadly, could be very strong once again. However, unlike last week, this wind will have more of the classic easterly component which is good news for the Altadena and Pacific Pallisades areas which had their horrific Tuesday firestorms. That wind was more northerly before turning northeasterly. In the end, any sort of northerly wind means that Southern California will see at least a few more days of critical fire conditions. Again, this includes Ventura County where Red Flag Warnings are set to last through at least mid week. A very weak trough will try to sneak in late in the work week. Rain chances are extremely minimal with the forecast models dropping chances to less than 20 percent. Beyond that little break in the wind pattern, another Santa Ana offshore wind could be back by next weekend.