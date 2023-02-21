Skip to Content
today at 10:50 pm
Published 10:36 pm

Santa Barbara Police set to meet the public for coffee and conversations

Coffee with a Cop flyer
John Palminteri
Coffee with a Cop returns in an informal setting with the Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Coffee with a Cop returns and Santa Barbara Police officers will spend time with the public this week in an informal setting.


The outreach effort is set for Thursday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Handlebar Coffee on 128 E. Canon Perdido St.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale says members of the public can talk about concerns in their neighborhoods, or city wide along with staffing, policies and overall crime fighting.

"It gives the community and anyone else that wants to come meet your fellow officers ask us questions and have a nice conversations with us," he said. "We would be more than happy to connect with any community members that have questions or concerns and provide our own phone numbers, emails, a direct way that you are able to contact us," said Ragsdale.


The police department also says it has openings for sworn and civilian positions and anyone who is interested can get details from the officers who are attending the morning coffee session.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

