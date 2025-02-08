Don Crisman is ready to make it 59 out of 59 Super Bowl appearances

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana. - Of course Don Crisman is in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

He would not be in the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club" otherwise.

The 88-year old Crisman is one of just three card-carrying members of that 'Super' club.

Crisman, Gregory Eaton and Thomas Henschel make up the terrific trio.

Crisman is from Maine, Eaton hails from Michigan and Henschel is from Pennsylvania but lives in Florida now.

Perhaps his favorite Super Bowl also came in New Orleans because his favorite team won.

"The Patriots first win is one of my big ones, Super Bowl XXXVI," said Crisman.

Most of the time the three pay for their tickets and travel but a few times the NFL (Super Bowl 50) Visa (the club did a commercial) or Verizon have treated them to the big game.

"I would say 54 out of the 59 we have paid the bill," said Crisman.

He already has plans on making it to the bay area for Super Bowl 60 and he is hoping the NFL comes thru like ten years ago when the league celebrated 50 years of the Super Bowl.