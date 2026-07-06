How FIFA came to its controversial decision on Folarin Balogun

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

Congratulations, everyone. We made it 24 days without this World Cup having to do much with Donald Trump. Yet this morning, despite all the amazing goals that have been scored and all the dramatic storylines that have been told, the very integrity of the tournament is being questioned because of the apparent actions of one man and his too-close-for-comfort relationship with the FIFA president.

“I didn’t think it was a foul,” Trump told reporters on Monday about an incident which has gripped the world.

You can probably tell from that intro that I don’t like the fact this brilliant, whirlwind of a World Cup has been dragged down by this sort of controversy. It was all going so well. It felt as though even politicians couldn’t ruin it this time.

But fear not, it won’t be all we chat about in this edition of The Beautiful Game. After all, I still need to tell you why I was at a London pub until just past 4 a.m. last night (it’s currently 9 a.m. local time) and we need to discuss whether the USA can keep winning.

The Main Thing: “Unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable” – the fallout from Trump’s phone call with FIFA

If you missed this news break yesterday, here is a quick breakdown to catch you up.

During the USA’s Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, striker Folarin Balogun was sent off for an accidental foul on an opponent. He didn’t mean to do what he did, but his foot did rake down a defender’s leg which could have caused a serious injury.

Anyway, off he went and FIFA pointed to a rule in its laws that stated Balogun would miss the next game as he serves his mandatory one-match suspension. US Soccer said it couldn’t appeal the ban and started working up a plan on how to beat Belgium tonight without its main goalscorer.

Only yesterday, FIFA decided to suspend the one-match ban for a year, allowing Balogun to play the Round of 16 match and the rest of the tournament. As soon as the news broke, most people guessed what might have happened. And it appears they were right.

Donald Trump thanked FIFA for “reversing a great injustice” on Truth Social and a source familiar with the matter told CNN that the president spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the call.

Infantino and FIFA looked to have been swayed by political interference – though, obviously, very few of us will ever really know. It’s a move that not only questions the integrity of the tournament but also undermines all the hard work the American team has done this summer.

It’s safe to say that many around the world are now hoping this incredible US men’s side loses against Belgium, and that disdain has nothing to do with the players.

So what did FIFA actually say? Well, the governing body’s disciplinary committee elected to cite and utilize Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which states it “may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure” for a period of “one to four years.” To keep it simple, it means Balogun won’t miss another game if he doesn’t commit another similar red card offense in the next year.

This isn’t the first time FIFA has suspended punishment for red card offenses. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was able to play the opening game of his nation’s World Cup campaign this summer because FIFA deferred two matches from his three-game ban earned in November by a year.

Additionally, before the tournament, FIFA’s Bureau of the Council amended its World Cup regulations to allow several players who were facing short bans to participate in order to allow countries to “compete with their strongest possible squads.” Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi and Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo saw their one-game bans deferred for a one-year probationary period, making them available for the start of this tournament.

However, these examples did not occur during the actual tournament itself, raising concerns about a new precedent for World Cups going forward.

FIFA’s decision has sparked a huge reaction around the world of soccer, including its opponent tonight. Belgium manager Rudi Garcia told reporters that he thought it was a prank and the Belgian soccer federation said the red card suspension was made in “direct contradiction” to the rules of the tournament.

Belgian appealed the decision on Monday morning and FIFA announced early in the afternoon that the appeal was denied. “The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision,” FIFA said in a statement.

Soccer legend Wayne Rooney was less diplomatic, calling FIFA’s decision an “absolute disgrace,” labeling it “unfair.”

British commentator Piers Morgan said it would go down as the “biggest story, and potential scandal, of the World Cup.”

UEFA, the governing body that looks after European soccer, said FIFA had “crossed a red line” in an explosive statement on Monday morning.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” UEFA told CNN.

It added: “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

It’s hard to imagine any other team in this tournament successfully overturning decisions just because their government got involved. I think it calls into question whether this iteration of FIFA is even fit to run the game.

Anyway, now that you know what happened, you can form your own opinion. If you want more in-depth analysis of what this all means, you can read that here.

Spain vs. Portugal

When? 3 p.m. ET

Where? Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas, USA

From CNN’s Patrick Sung Cuadrado

While much of the world focuses on the incredible action from last night and the lamentable decision around the aforementioned suspended one-match ban for Folarin Balogun, the Iberian Peninsula readies itself for a game that would usually be seen in the quarterfinals onwards: Spain vs. Portugal.

The rivalry between the neighboring nations stretches back over 100 years on the pitch without ever being one that has slipped into hatred. Today’s match will be the teams’ 42nd competing against each other with the tally being 17 wins for Spain, 18 draws and six wins for Portugal.

Don’t let that record deceive you though. In major competitions since Euro 1984 (including the UEFA Nations League), the contests have been tight affairs that have been decided by one goal or penalties. The record for these matches is two wins to Portugal (including the 2025 Nations League final in a shootout), three wins for Spain and three draws. These matchups are intense and, usually, grind-it-out battles of attrition between two proud soccer nations.

That being said, La Roja has been the far more impressive team this World Cup after a stumble against Cape Verde in its opening match (something which many Spain fans, including myself, were incredibly panicked and critical about), proving it can win games with style (Saudi Arabia and Austria) or through gritting it out (Uruguay).

Portugal still has the best midfield in the competition on paper – though it hasn’t really translated to the pitch regularly in North America – and an aging Cristiano Ronaldo who can still pick a goal up here and there, so it has a decent chance of pulling an upset against Spain today.

However, with superstar Lamine Yamal getting fitter and fitter as the tournament goes on and a squad that finds itself gaining momentum and confidence, expect La Roja to go through to the quarterfinals (note: I’m not saying it will be easy, even if I hope so!) and face off with either the USA or Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday.

Quote of the Day

The words of star striker Erling Haaland after Norway stunned five-time World Cup champion Brazil in the Round of 16.

Haaland scored an incredible brace to lead Norway at MetLife Stadium and spark incredible scenes in Oslo, where even the Crown Prince of the nation took part in the festivities at the Royal Palace.

“I ‌wish I was on those streets; I wish I was involved in it,” said Haaland, who moves level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as this World Cup’s leading goalscorers.

WATCH: World Cup fans question FIFA’s Balogun suspension U-turn

Our CNN Sports colleague Don Riddell asks World Cup fans what they think about FIFA’s stunning decision to allow American striker Folarin Balogun to be eligible to play against Belgium on Monday.

USA vs. Belgium

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA

From CNN’s David Close

Buoyant American fans who have been dreaming of capping the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations by winning a previously improbable World Cup will need to appreciate the scorned enemy that awaits at the Emerald City gates.

Hell may hath no fury like a Red Devils squad feeling cheated after the shocking FIFA decision to allow Balogun to play tonight in Seattle.

Even before Trump got involved in the controversy, the United States was going to have its hands full when the team lined up against the No. 9 team in the world in the Round of 16 showdown.

Despite a high-profile near slip vs. Senegal, Belgium has not lost a match in over 15 months, accruing a gaudy 11W-0L-6D record in 17 games across all competitions. One of those wins was a 5-2 triumph over the USA this spring in a World Cup tune-up match in Atlanta. In fact, the only time the US men have defeated Belgium was 96 years ago in the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

But the Stars and Stripes have some good karma on their side coming into tonight’s match here in Seattle, most notably going unbeaten in all seven matches played at Lumen Field, including the decisive 2-0 victory over Australia in the group stage on June 19, thanks in part to a Balogun-induced own goal and a clean-up header from defender Alex Freeman.

Expect an over-the-top, hyped-up atmosphere by those decked out in red, white, and blue. We’re talking seismic activity loud.

Stoking that fire this weekend was midfielder Cristian Roldan, who plays professionally for local MLS side Seattle Sounders, who exclaimed to an electric Mariners crowd at T-Mobile Park, “Let’s go win a World Cup!”

It’s just a matter of hours before we find out if the angered Devils are able to breach Seattle’s stronghold.

What it was like to feel Brazil’s loss with its fans

From CNN’s Jeff Paffenback

Sitting right in the Brazil supporters’ section, I saw the passion and heartbreak during their Round of 16 loss to Norway.

The passion could be felt well before the match. Seleção fans essentially took over part of the American Dream mall next to MetLife Stadium and turned it into more of a Brazilian Carnival-like scene with samba dancers, drummers and fans parading down the shopping center.

That passion and excitement carried right into the stadium. All throughout the match, drums were banging and fans were chanting. Even after Bruno Guimarães missed an early penalty, supporters chanted louder in hopes of lifting team morale. Excitement grew when Endrick and Neymar Jr. came on in the second half. It felt like something special was about to happen… then came Erling Haaland.

The moment the Norwegian’s header went in was like the air was completely sucked out of my section of the stadium. Stunned faces all around. After a minute or so, the drums picked up and the chants returned. With each Brazil chance, fans shared looks like the goal was coming… cue Haaland again.

The pure jubilation from Norway fans across the stands was in deep contrast to the deafening silence of my section. The Manchester City star’s second goal was the dagger that sent some heading for the exit.

However, those that did leave early missed Neymar scoring in what would be his final World Cup, but it was too little, too late. At the final whistle, some fans cried, some sat down with blank looks, some were mad, and others just seemed happy for the experience. Brazil had high hopes of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2002 and finally adding a sixth star to its famed canary yellow jersey, but the long wait continues.

A yellow card and an injury without playing a single minute

Last night, England beat Mexico 3-2 in the Estadio Azteca, but the scoreline doesn’t even tell half the story of a crazy game which featured great goals, two penalties and a sending off that, one can only assume, the UK government will successfully overturn…

But it also involved a rather unfortunate incident and bizarre statistic for one of England’s veteran midfielders.

Jordan Henderson was called up into this summer’s squad as an experienced head. He was never likely to play much, but his personality in the dressing room was to help set the standards.

Last night, he was once again an unused substitute but spent the second half prowling the touchline encouraging his teammates. He did so to the point that the referee brandished him a yellow card for getting too involved from the side.

Then, when jumping over the advertising boards around the pitch while celebrating the win at full-time, Henderson appeared to really hurt his arm, having to be stretched off the field.

It’s not clear exactly what happened to him, but surely he joins a very exclusive club of players who picked up a yellow card and an injury without playing a single second of the match…

The Final Whistle: Why I stayed up until 5 a.m. to watch England

What made this Trump and FIFA controversy even more frustrating is that it has overshadowed arguably the best game of the tournament so far.

England versus Mexico was an all-time epic played in one of sports’ most fervent atmospheres at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

But beyond that, it was a Sunday night (Monday morning?) where England felt well and truly alive. Pubs across the country were permitted to stay open until 5 a.m. this morning to allow for what was supposed to be a 1 a.m. kick off (a political intervention I think everyone can get behind).

I was one of the thousands across the country to stay awake to watch it, crammed into a sweaty London pub that was packed to the rafters with England shirts and groups of friends praying for a positive result in Mexico City. Even the hour delay to kick-off, meaning waking up this morning would be even harder, didn’t dampen the spirits.

Before a ball was kicked off, supporters were fully locked in. The BBC, which broadcast the game in the UK, decided to show a popular quiz show before its match coverage started. It meant pubs up and down the country were celebrating correct answers as if they were goals. It all felt very English.

Those vibes continued into one of the craziest games imaginable, one that ultimately means England will face Norway in the quarterfinals. Many of those who opted not to watch the game live were awoken anyway in their beds by the noise of thousands of supporters celebrating the win on the streets at 4 a.m. local.

Cars stopped in the middle of the road as drivers got out to celebrate with the masses, music blaring from the stereos. Strangers who had become friends during those two hours were now hugging goodbye. The sun was coming up, but the party didn’t stop until pubs finally closed at 5 a.m and the harsh reality of Monday morning dawned.

Yes, many of us who stayed up will be struggling slightly this morning (Editors’ note: Ben has well and truly impressed us today), but I’m sure no one regrets the decision. It was a magical match, a wonderful result for England and a show of unity across a country that is in desperate need of some good news.

The fact Harry Kane lost his voice during his post-match interview shows just how in-tune this team is with its country. There’ll be a few raspy voices like Kane’s around work offices this morning and that, deep down, is what the World Cup should always be about.

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