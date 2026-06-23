Messi? Mbappé? Haaland? Who is likely to become this World Cup’s top scorer?

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Note: This story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

We had storms, we had weather delays, and we had Lionel Messi making history; yesterday might have been the most dramatic day of action at this year’s World Cup. And where Messi led the way, the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland followed with all three superstars scoring two goals in their respective games.

Today, we have two more goal machines taking to the stage. Cristiano Ronaldo is back for Portugal and Harry Kane is spearheading England as the race for the Golden Boot (the tournament’s top goalscorer) heats up. Plenty to talk about in today’s edition, including more on a viral World Cup trend and a famous superfan set to be supporting DR Congo from the stands.

The Main Thing: Assessing the runners and riders for the Golden Boot race

Before we get started, some basics. The Golden Boot is an award given to the player who scores the most goals at any given edition of the World Cup.

A host of soccer’s best have won it in the past, such as Kylian Mbappé in 2022, Harry Kane in 2018 and Ronaldo (the Brazilian one, O Fenômeno) in 2002. This year, though, there seems to be a host of superstars bidding for the title.

In truth, I can’t remember a time when all the top players were in with a shot. And while most players will say they’re not fussed about individual awards, you can bet your bottom dollar that it means more to them than they let on (Editor’s note: I’ll buy that for a dollar!).

Currently leading the Golden Boot race is Messi. The forward is now the all-time World Cup leading scorer and has five already in this edition. Behind him sits not only France’s Mbappé but also Norway’s Haaland, with both strikers having scored four this summer.

But who is most likely to win it? Let’s take a look.

The current odds suggest Messi is the favorite. The Argentine is in such brilliant goalscoring form that it’s not hard to see why. He also has the added advantage of not really having to defend for his team, meaning he can save his energy for attacking plays only. His teammates also look to pass to him at every opportunity, so he’s going to have plenty more chances as the Albiceleste threaten to go deep in this tournament.

Behind him in the pecking order is probably Mbappé. The Frenchman looks to be on electric form, and his style of play seems to lend itself to the international game – though he still scored A LOT of goals last season for Real Madrid. He’ll likely overtake Messi as the all-time record holder one day because he’s only two goals behind and is still only 27. In truth, he could even do so at this tournament.

Then you have Haaland, who on the face of it, should be the favorite. He’s arguably the most natural goalscorer, and his record simply speaks for itself. But what could hold the 25-year-old back is the fact his nation probably won’t go as far as France or Argentina. He might simply run out of games to keep up with his Golden Boot rivals.

And then you have England’s Harry Kane, a previous winner of the award and the most in-form striker in the world last season. If the Three Lions do well, it’s going to be because Kane keeps scoring and the captain is going to take some stopping. He scored twice in his only game of the tournament so far and will be looking for another statement of intent when England takes on Ghana later today.

And, to round out all the most likely winners, a quick note on Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Germany’s Deniz Undav. Neither is traditionally on standing with the previous names, but with La Roja and the German national team likely to go far this summer, you can’t rule either of these names out.

Although not being anyone’s main focus this summer, the Golden Boot race is proving to be a fascinating subplot that will have plenty of twists and turns before the final next month.

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

When? 1 p.m. ET

Where? Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), Houston, Texas, USA

It doesn’t matter that he’s no longer in his prime and that he was a passenger in Portugal’s first game; all eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did little to quell concerns that he’s now a detriment to his side as a starter in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo, but Portugal manager Roberto Martínez doesn’t seem close to dropping him.

In truth, as bad as Ronaldo was, the rest of the Seleção wasn’t much better. The midfield, heralded as maybe the best in the tournament, struggled to make an impact.

It will now face Uzbekistan, which is hoping for its first win ever at the World Cup. The White Wolves lost 3-1 to Colombia in their opening match and will have to improve their performance against what should be a superior Portuguese outfit.

England vs. Ghana

When? 4 p.m. ET

Where? Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

If you’re an England fan like me, you’ll have been very excited after watching the Three Lions storm to a 4-2 victory against Croatia last week. For the first time in decades, this English side looked emboldened to attack with so much pace, flair and creativity. It simply had too much for the Vatreni to deal with.

Ghana will be a very different test, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo – who was actually born in London – possessing the ability to ask real questions of the England defenders who looked a little shaky at times in the first game.

But Thomas Tuchel’s side will be confident of scoring, especially because star striker Kane is in such good form.

Quote of the Day

The words of France manager Didier Deschamps after his team’s 3-0 win against Iraq was delayed by over two hours yesterday.

It was the first time this tournament that weather really played its part, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in Philadelphia prompting the halftime break to last for two hours and 10 minutes, rather than the usual 15 minutes.

Supporters were ushered into the concourse for shelter as conditions intensified around the area.

FIFA has adopted local regulations that state play must stop if lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium. It then can’t resume until there is a 30-minute break without any more strikes. A new lightning strike resets the 30-minute clock.

This probably won’t be the last time we see the rule enforced.

WATCH: Scotland’s Tartan Army takes over Miami Marlins game

After turning out in Boston last week, Scotland fans brought the same energy to a baseball game in Miami ahead of their team’s upcoming match against Brazil. CNN’s Randi Kaye headed to the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park to find out more.

Norway’s Viking row sweeps across World Cup

My fellow CNN sportswriter Hannah Keyser braved the elements to watch Norway beat Senegal 3-2 last night.

As well as witnessing Haaland score another two goals, she also got to experience the World Cup’s latest viral trend.

A British journalist seated next to me in the press box declared that the game “feels like it’s being played aboard a tanker in the North Sea.”

He could have meant several different things by that remarkably resonant assessment. The venue itself – which FIFA calls “New York/New Jersey Stadium” – seemed to strike the Brit as exceptionally hulking and soulless. While not quite North Sea temps, the 60-something (Fahrenheit) weather was chilly for the second night of summer and a steady misting rain could have been confused for ocean spray. And also, tens of thousands of Norwegians were rowing in mesmerizing unison. Miming it, anyway.

The assessment was made just before kickoff. But over the 99 minutes of gameplay, some of those similarities fell away. The packed stands and a veritable barrage of scoring – five goals! – breathed life into the cavernous metal confines. The ominous weather dissipated and held off until after the crowds dispersed. What remained, however, was a Viking (inspired) crowd absolutely electric about Erling Haaland.

Sure, there were Senegalese supporters there as well. But Norwegians managed to make North Jersey feel like Little Oslo. A couple hours before kickoff, the concourse was full of Viking helmets and scarlet flags draped like capes and at least one Grandiosa frozen pizza box brandished like a sign.

The pantomimed rowing adopted by the Norwegian fans has already made the rounds on social media as supporters have taken it to mass transit. But the sheer number who participated in organized cheers at the stadium – rowing in sync but also holding both arms aloft and chanting “Hu!” – made it feel like they might actually move all of MetLife. Maybe if the flash flooding had come to pass, they could have.

In the end, they had plenty to cheer about – the Røde, Hvite, Blå won 3-2 and advanced to the knockout stages for the first time in 28 years. After the victory, the Norway squad sat together on the pitch just behind the goal, facing the densest segment of red-clad fans. Captain Martin Ødegaard got out a drum and everyone in the press box realized what was about to happen. They were, of course, going to all row with each other. An honest review would tell you the coordination was a little lacking in this particular bit of maritime cosplay. The enthusiasm overwhelmed order. But maybe if they keep winning, they’ll get another crack at it.

Panama vs. Croatia

When? 8 p.m. ET

Where? Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Canada

This is a must-win game for Croatia after its opening defeat to England last time out. The good news is that the European side showed enough promise against the Three Lions to be confident of victory against a Panama team that has never picked up a World Cup point.

Los Canaleros came close in their first group match of this year’s edition, though, conceding a heartbreaking goal in the final seconds against Ghana to lose 1-0. That game wasn’t the most entertaining – and I’m being nice – so Panama will have to come up with some fresh ideas against a far superior opponent.

Colombia vs. DR Congo

When? 10 p.m. ET

Where? Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron), Zapopan, Mexico

Colombia goes into this game off the back of a brilliant win against Uzbekistan in its first group stage match. It was a tough 90 minutes for both teams, but the South Americans just had that extra bit of quality in attack, mainly courtesy of Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and assisted another and will be the one to watch for the Congo defenders.

The African side, though, will be buoyed by its brilliant 1-1 draw with Portugal, against a team that some had tipped for the title. A win against Colombia would put DR Congo all but through to the knockout round. Also, Les Léopards will have some special support in the stands…

The Final Whistle: Keep your eyes peeled for the DR Congo superfan standing like a statue

By CNN’s Emile Nuh

Amid the thousands of people inside the stadium watching DR Congo later today, there will be one very special supporter among them. That fan is Michel Kuka Mboladinga, better known by his nickname “Lumumba Vea.”

He rose to prominence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he stood atop a pedestal in the stands during every Congo match, remaining perfectly still with his right arm raised from start to finish.

The pose is a tribute to Patrice Lumumba, Congo’s first prime minister and a national hero who helped end Belgian colonial rule in 1960 before being assassinated less than a year later.

Mboladinga began striking the pose at games back in 2013, initially at his local team AS Vita Club. Now, he’s arguably the most famous national team supporter on the planet.

There were fears he would miss out on the World Cup this summer, after being stuck in Belgium where he had watched the team’s final pre-World Cup friendly.

Due to Ebola restrictions and visa complications for people who had recently been in the DRC, Mboladinga missed the first game against Portugal but is now in Mexico and told CNN Sports he’s going to be at the game against Colombia.

We’ll have more from Mboladinga’s interview with CNN in tomorrow’s edition of The Beautiful Game.

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