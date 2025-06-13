Patrick Reed cards fourth albatross in recorded US Open history: ‘One hole doesn’t mean jack’

By Julia Andersen, CNN

(CNN) — On a day that didn’t produce many smiles for the world’s best, Patrick Reed certainly got the crowds at Oakmont Country Club going with a rare albatross on the par-5 fourth hole during the opening round of the US Open.

After a 332-yard drive to the left of the fairway, he rocketed his 286-yard second shot with a 3-wood. The ball took a couple of bounces just over the front of the green before rolling towards the hole, around the edge of the cup and in.

An albatross – also known as a double eagle – is the term used to denote a score on a single hole of three-under par.

“Un-believable!” NBC commentator Dan Hicks exclaimed. “He doesn’t even know that he dunked it.”

The LIV Golf pro couldn’t see the hole from where he took his shot, so was seen shrugging and gesturing to those around him asking if it went in and offering a look of utter disbelief. Even with the cheers of the crowd, Reed still didn’t look sold on what they were telling him.

The American walked up to the green amid applause for the rare feat the world had just witnessed, bending down to pick his ball up from the cup, and gave his caddy a fist bump with a smile splayed across his face.

It was only the fourth albatross in recorded US Open history. The 2018 Masters champion joins the company of TC Chen (1985), Shaun Micheel (2010) and Nick Watney (2012).

However, Reed cut a frustrated figure after the round when talking to the media. The albatross on the fourth seeming ages ago by that point.

“71 other holes I have to play in the golf tournament. One hole doesn’t mean jack, to be honest with you,” Reed said.

“Three-wood that I hit from 287 and (it) went in,” Reed put simply. He then asserted it wasn’t even the best albatross he’s shot in his life – he claimed two previous ones. When asked about the rest of his round, he once again cut straight to the chase saying it “sucked.”

The 34-year-old carded a three-over 73 to leave him tied for 49th after one round of play.

He wasn’t the only one frustrated by the long rough and fast greens at Oakmont. Just 10 players finished the day under par – with none of the world’s top-three golfers of Scottie Scheffler (73), Rory McIlroy (74) or Xander Schauffele (72) among them.

American JJ Spaun currently sits atop the leaderboard at 4-under after shooting 66 in a bogey-free round in only his second US Open.

